Holmesfield Scouts and Cubs rally support for fell race and family walk

Young people from 3rd Holmesfield Scout Group brought bikes and a treadmill to the Co-op on Hartington Road, Dronfield.

They visited the store to promote the Big Moor fell race and family walk which takes place on October 13, leaving from Holmesfield village hall.

Scouts and Cubs rode and walked the 13 miles distance of the fell run.

Store staff baked cakes which they sold to raise £70 for the Scouts group and the Co-op topped that up to £100.

The store has donated food items for the yearly Cub camp.