Holmesfield burglar takes cash and designer jewellery

An opal ring, a Gucci bangle and war medals are just some of the items whcih were taken during a Holmesfield burglary.

The break-in happened at a home on Main Road between 10.35am and 2.30pm on Monday, October 30.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “Items stolen include a gold and silver bracelet watch, a silver Gucci bangle watch, a Silver Jubilee 1977 pendant and chain, a Pandora bracelet and a gold and opal ring, among other jewellery, war medals and a quantity of cash.

“Did you notice anything suspicious in the area, or have you seen any distinctive or valuable items of jewellery like these for sale recently?”

Anyone who has information which may help the police with the investigation is asked to call Police Staff Investigator Annie Branson on 101, quoting reference 17*469990 or click here to send her a message online.