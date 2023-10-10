Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She wrote: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so, so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.

"Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

"...It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family."

Her resignation comes after a 36-year-old man was remanded in custody last week charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Willoughby.

Willoughby’s former co-host Phillip Schofield left the show earlier this year after he admitted to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague.

An external review of the facts after Schofield’s departure is currently under way and ITV bosses have said both Schofield and his former lover “repeatedly denied” allegations of a relationship until the star quit ITV and formally apologised.

Fans and her colleagues including Alison Hammond, who is currently hosting the show with Dermot O'Leary, flooded the comment section with well-wishes. Hammond wrote: "This is a very sad day ! Love you."