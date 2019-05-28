Historic former Alfreton care home site sells for £450,000 at auction

A historic Alfreton building which once served as a care home has been pruchased at auction for £450,000 with a view to develop the site.

The Glebe, on Church Street, went under the hammer at SDL Auctions Graham Penny’s latest sale at Pride Parkon Friday, May 24.

The building, parts of which date back to 1850, was listed with a guide price of £430,000 and generated significant interest.

SDL managing director Andrew Parker said: “It’s not often you sell a care home but you always get variety at a property auction, and it’s fascinating to see the amazing transformations that people carry out on their purchases.”

While the building and its 1.06 acre site are not protected by listed heritage status, the Victorian parts of the building are regarded as a heritage asset within the Alfreton Conservation Area.

It is located in what was once the heart of the town, close to Alfreton Park, the vicarage of St Martin’s Church, and Alfreton Hall which was restored into a function venue in 2006.

As such, and in accordance with the Amber Valley Local Plan, the borough council is likely to insist that the original building is retained in any future development.

The 20th centry extensions could well be demolished, however, to make way for new housing.

The 30-bedroom care home was operated by Derbyshire County Council, and closed in 2016 despite much local opposition. Prior to the auction, it had been for sale on the open market.

