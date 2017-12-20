Search

Highfields School students spread Christmas cheer

Highfields School students run Christmas lunch in Matlock's Imperial Rooms.
Highfields School students run Christmas lunch in Matlock's Imperial Rooms.

Highfields School students have played a big part in community activities.

They helped to run a Christmas lunch at the Imperial Rooms – serving up food, singing carols and washing up. Another group volunteered at the Bank Road Christmas Lunch Club .

The school also kept up tradition by running a Christmas party at Denefields Court which it as done for seven years. Students introduced new games like Obamallama, alongside old favourites like Blankety Blank, and two of them created a Chocolate Christmas Gospel game which went down well.