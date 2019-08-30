'High voltage cables' catch fire in Chesterfield

Firefighters were called reports of high voltage cables on fire in Chesterfield

Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross arrived on Gorse Valley Way in Hasland at around 2.36pm yesterday (Thursday, August 29).

The fire involved high voltage cables and an LPG cylinder on fire in an excavated trench.

Western Power Distribution isolated the electricity before firefighters went in with a hose reel jet and cooled the cylinder.

Nobody was hurt, it is understood.

