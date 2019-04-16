High Peak road likely to remain closed for several hours after 'serious' crash

A Derbyshire road is likely to remain closed for several hours after a 'serious' crash, police say.

Officers were called to the collision on the A624 at Chunal, near Glossop, just before 9.30am.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Road closures are in place on the stretch of the A624 to the junction with Monks Road and the junction with Turnlee Road.

"The road is likely to remain closed for several hours so please avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible."

No further details are available at this stage.