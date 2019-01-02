High Peak primary schools’ delegation to the Houses of Parliament

School council members from New Mills Primary and St Luke’s Primary in Glossop went on a trip to the Houses of Parliament.

They saw the Queen’s robing room, stood in the House of Lords and House of Commons and took part in a workshop on democracy.

The children also did a whistlestop walking tour on which they took in Downing Street, watched the changing of the guards and had a quick glance down the Mall at Buckingham Palace. The day gave the pupils lots of new knowledge including information about our country’s voting systems, the people who represent us in Parliament and how women got the vote.