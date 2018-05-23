Hero bus driver comes to rescue of elderly woman in Chesterfield

A hero bus driver has been hailed as a ‘knight in shining armour’ after coming to the rescue of an elderly passenger.

Adam Gath was driving to Chesterfield when an elderly lady, who did not have a bus pass or any money, boarded and tried to pay with her keys. Kind-hearted Adam issued her a ticket covering the cost himself as he did not want to leave her behind.

After she got off the bus on a residential street, Adam remained concerned about her and while on his break he returned in his car to check she was okay and found her talking to a lady, Audrey McLean, out on a walk who was trying to help her get home.

Audrey said: “The lady was very confused and didn’t know where she was. I had been trying to convince her to let me ring the police but to no avail.

“A car pulled up and a lovely, lovely lad got out – it was the bus driver who said he had come out in his car looking for her on his break as he was worried about her.

“He couldn’t have shown more concern if it was his own grandma. He was like a knight in shining armour.”

After advising the police Adam returned to work for the second half of his shift but on a subsequent trip in the afternoon the lady boarded his bus again. Adam ensured she remained on the bus as far as the depot. He then called the police again but they could not attend immediately and so walked around Chesterfield with her for over an hour before returning to the depot.

Stagecoach supervisor, Eddie Ratcliffe, then took the lady to Chesterfield Police Station where her son collected her.

Matt Davies, Stagecoach Yorkshire managing director, said: “There is no doubt that Adam went far over and above the call of duty. We are proud to employ a driver like Adam who plays his part in making our communities safer.”