Here's where snow could fall in Derbyshire this weekend

Storm Gareth has continued to batter the county and forecasters are warning snow showers could also hit the county on Sunday.

Parts of the Peak District, mostly areas such as Buxton and Edale, could see a covering by the early hours of Sunday morning. It is unlikely, however, that the snow will reach further south into places like Chesterfield.

Earlier, strong winds closed the M1 junction near Meadowhall to high-sided vehicles and flood warnings are still in place in the county for the Lower Derwent, River Wye and River Trent in Derbyshire

The good news for those fed up with the howling winds and driving rain is that better weather is on the way next week, with warmer, dry weather forecaster for the end of March.

