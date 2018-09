Today it will be rather cloudy with occasional drizzle and mist or fog over Derbyshire hills.

Bright spells or sunny intervals are expected to form during the day. Mainly light northerly winds inland, sometimes brisk near coasts. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tonight will be generally cloudy with most places dry, but occasional drizzle is possible over the Derbyshire hills. Mainly light northerly winds, but fresher along coasts. Minimum temperature 10 °C..