Here's what the weather has in store

Here is the weather forecast for today (Friday, September 14)

Mostly dry start to the day, but rather cloudy, toward lunchtime occasional showers move eastwards, heaviest across the Peak District.

The showers becoming more isolated this evening, with some sunny spells developing. Brisk westerly winds.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Most places dry with some clear spells, and the odd shallow mist or fog patch.

Cloudier toward the north with isolated showers, mainly across the Peak District.

Winds easing.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.