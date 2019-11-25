Here's what happened on the M1 at junction 28-29 last night

A multi-vehicle crash on the M1 las night left two people injured and tailbacks for miles.

M1 crash scene

The M1 reopened after the crash betweeen junction 28-29 at around 6.15pm.

All traffic was temporarily held and the northbound entry sliproad at Junction 28 was closed.

Highways England traffic officers, police and ambulance crews all attended the scene.

A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit added: "M1 Northbound between J28 and J29 is currently closed due to a five-vehicle road traffic collision.

"No serious injuries reported."

All lanes were reopened by 9.10pm,