Here's how you can go behind the scenes at Chesterfield's KFC

Chesterfield's KFC branch is giving people the chance to go behind the scenes later this month.

The fast food chain is opening the doors at 300 of its restaurants on Saturday March 30 to give the public the chance to find out more about how KFC’s famous Original Recipe chicken is made.

And the Chesterfield branch is one of those taking part.

Tickets cost £5, with participants getting a hands-on experience. They will also be given an exclusive KFC branded apron and hat, as well as then being able to eat their own burger creation along with a piece of Original Recipe Chicken, fries, drink and a side.

Profits from ticket sales are going towards the KFC Foundation.

“We want to welcome everyone in to give them the chance to see what makes it so finger lickin’ good and invite them to try keeping pace with our amazing team members,” said Rob Swain, chief operations officer at KFC UK and Ireland.

“We can’t wait to show the nation how it’s done.”

Tickets for KFC’s Open Kitchen are available here.