Here's how to enter for next year's Dronfield 10k

The date for next year’s Dronfield 10k has been announced.

The race, organised by 7th Dronfield Scout Group, will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

The route will start on Pentland Road at Dronfield Woodhouse and involve two laps of the course.

There will also be a 2km Fun Run.

The purpose of both events is to raise funds for 7th Dronfield Scout Group. A donation is also made every year to the current Dronfield Mayor's charity.

Last year’s race in March was rescheduled for July because of heavy snow.

People can now enter for the 10k here

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/Dronfield10k/