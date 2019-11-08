Here is a list of roads closed in Derbyshire due to flooding this morning

The A617 Hornsbridge roundabout is closed this morning.

There was traffic chaos around the region this morning as motorists queued to take detours around major roads closed due to flooding.

Horns Bridge A617 Chesterfield closed due to flooding.

Derbyshire County Council declared a major incident as floods close more than 40 roads across the county.

A spokesman for Chesterfield Royal Hospital have issued advice to patients and staff. A spokeman said: " The main issue for us is the closure of Hady Hill from the Chesterfield approach. Hornsbridge and the Hasland by-pass are also affected with the latter closed from Heath.

"You can still get to the Royal - ambulances and emergency services are getting to us - but the advice for patients and the public is to focus on staying safe, travel only if absolutely necessary and to plan your route using road closure information issued by @DerbysPolice (Twitter) as well local radio. PeakFM is posting closures on their show and Facebook page.

"If you can’t get in for your routine appointment please let us know if you can and be aware there may be delays and extra waiting today as staff try and get in to see you.

"The advice for our staff is to allow plenty of extra time to get here and to keep in contact with your ward matron/team if you have any issues to report. Many of you have social media groups to stay in touch so please keep posting. Staff on nights are staying if they can until they are relieved by colleagues - our priority is keeping patients safe in our care.

"At the moment we are not activating the 4x4 service as - unlike in the snow - it’s the road closures that are the main issue. So we’re also faced with the problem of getting out to people."

Derbyshire County Council have updated their list of road closed this morning.

Please check before travelling and do not drive into flood water or drive on roads that are closed. The following roads are currently closed:

Chesterfield

A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield (Cineworld)

A61 Bypass (Tesco to Hornsbridge)

A617, Hornsbridge, Chesterfield – including the whole roundabout

Works Road, Barrow Hill

Derbyshire Dales

A6, Matlock (Premier Inn to Crown Square)

A6, Matlock Bath (Midland Hotel and railway station area)

A6, Rowsley

Station Road, Darley Bridge

Chatsworth Road, Rowsley

Frogatt Village

Lea Road, Cromford

Abney Road, Abney to the gliding club

High Peak

A57 Snake Road, Ladybower

A6013 Ashopton Road, Ladybower

A57 Brookfield, Glossop

A623, Tideswell

B6049, Great Hucklow

B6521 Main Road, Grindleford

North East and Bolsover

A6135 Station Road, Eckington

Crow Lane, Unstone

Station Road, Clowne

A616 Creswell Road, Clowne

Tom Lane, Duckmanton

Spinkhill Road, Killamarsh

Green Lane, Killamarsh

Amber Valley and South Derbyshire

A517, Hulland Ward (tree fallen)

A610 Hurt Arms Ambergate

Holme Lane, South Wingfield

Heage Lane, Etwall