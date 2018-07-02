Here are the mobile speed camera locations for Derbyshire this week

Mobile speed cameras will be monitoring traffic at various locations across Derbyshire this week.
This is where they will be positioned until July 11.
A6 Furness Vale
Cotes Park Industrial Estate, Somercotes
A619 Chesterfield
A5111 Derby
A57 Glossop
B6019 Alfreton & South Normanton
A6096 Kirk Hallam
A514 Derby
A511 Swadlincote
A61 Chesterfield
Western Rd, Mickleover
B6049 Main Rd, Bradwell
B6521 Main Rd, Grindleford
A625 Main Rd, Calver
Blenheim Drive, Allestree
B6374 Heage Rd, Ripley
B6014 Mansfield Rd, Tibshelf
A517 Belper to Ashbourne
A608 Heanor
Sancroft Rd, Spondon
Storrs Rd, Chesterfield
B5053 The Green Rd, Ashbourne
A623 Peak Forest
Coleridge St, Derby
B6179 Little Eaton
Burlow Rd, Harpur Hill
A515 Ashbourne to Buxton
A515 Darley Moor
Ball Lane, Thulston
Draycott Rd, Sawley
Hillside Rd, Linton