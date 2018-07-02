Here are the mobile speed camera locations for Derbyshire this week

Mobile speed cameras will be monitoring traffic at various locations across Derbyshire this week.

This is where they will be positioned until July 11.

A6 Furness Vale

Cotes Park Industrial Estate, Somercotes

A619 Chesterfield

A5111 Derby

A57 Glossop

B6019 Alfreton & South Normanton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A514 Derby

A511 Swadlincote

A61 Chesterfield

Western Rd, Mickleover

B6049 Main Rd, Bradwell

B6521 Main Rd, Grindleford

A625 Main Rd, Calver

Blenheim Drive, Allestree

B6374 Heage Rd, Ripley

B6014 Mansfield Rd, Tibshelf

A517 Belper to Ashbourne

A608 Heanor

Sancroft Rd, Spondon

Storrs Rd, Chesterfield

B5053 The Green Rd, Ashbourne

A623 Peak Forest

Coleridge St, Derby

B6179 Little Eaton

Burlow Rd, Harpur Hill

A515 Ashbourne to Buxton

A515 Darley Moor

Ball Lane, Thulston

Draycott Rd, Sawley

Hillside Rd, Linton