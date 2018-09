Pupils from Highfields School have been given bursaries from Matlock Rotary Club for the last six years to help with university studies.

Latest recipients are Rebecca Lowrie, who is studying Spanish at Heriot-Watt, Edinburgh, and Mark Thornley, who is studying quantity surveying at Nottingham.

Paul Edwards presented the pair with their bursaries. He said: “It is very rewarding to be helping students at the beginning of their university life.”