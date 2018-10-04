Help us to raise £1million for  new services at cancer unit

This year has been my first World’s Biggest Coffee Morning and my, was it a good one, writes Hannah Lumb.

So many fantastic people in Chesterfield held their own Macmillan Coffee Morning. From individuals to companies to groups, you name it we had it all.

There was even a full day coffee morning, where you could get your breakfast, coffee & cake, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner … and be in an annual crown green bowls competition. That was at Brimington Bowling Club, where I was invited by Pam Wright, who headed up the organisation of the day. Helpers wore our green wigs and made the day a huge success. There were raffles, jewellery stands, auctions and tombolas.

They made a huge £4,698.10, which is still on the rise as donations keep coming in. In Pam’s words “This was organised by local people, supported by local people and the NGS Macmillan Unit, where the money goes to, is there to benefit local people”.

Another opportunity in October is being able to make your will for free! BRM Solicitors have partnered with us again to provide a free wills service. When making your will with this service, there will be no charge for writing your will. All they ask for is a voluntary minimum donation of £75 for a simple single will, £150 for a couple. All donations go towards raising £1million needed to fund new Macmillan services at the NGS Macmillan Unit at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Last year the generosity of their clients helped to raise nearly £25,000 (excluding Gift Aid) and they want to beat that total this year. Appointment slots are filling quickly so email macmillan@brmlaw.co.uk or visit www.brmlaw.co.uk/macmillan.

If you’d like to help Macmillan raise money to fund more services in Chesterfield call me on 07458 087092 or hlumb@macmillan.org.uk