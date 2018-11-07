Help the high street in Chesterfield AND save money

As part of our Help the High Street campaign, we’ve teamed up with Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in Chesterfield to provide you with 10 special shopping discount or money-off vouchers

The aim of our campaign is simple, we are encouraging all readers to make a conscious decision to shop locally and spend some time and money with the Chesterfield shops, businesses and independent traders who ensure our community remains a vibrant place to live.

Between now and the end of the year, we will be helping to spread the word by supporting the local initiatives and great retailers we have on our patch.

So why not start your Christmas shopping now and take advantage of these great offers?

Simply cut out the vouchers in the November 8 edition of the Derbyshire Times and use them to save money on your shopping.

Stores taking part in the offers include CeX, The Works, Deichmann, H&M, Supercuts, Future Phones, Ministry, F Hinds, Qoozies and Holland and Barrett.

And there’s also a voucher which offers FREE parking at Vicar Lane shopping centre too!