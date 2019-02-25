Help protect falcon nesting sites in Derbyshire

The Derbyshire Constabulary wildlife officer is asking members of the public to help them protect peregrine falcon nest sites.

A constabulary spokesman said: “We are asking for help in relation to peregrine falcon nest sites again this year.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen these birds and also of any nesting sites.

“This will help us to protect the birds and their nest sites this coming season.

“If you know of a nesting site please private message us on our Facebook page or on the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team page.

“We will be working with other partners again this year to help protect as many sites as we can from persecution of any kind.

“If you cannot Private message us please call 101 and ask to speak to either Pc 2581 or Pc 14281.”

People can also email Wildife.Enquiries@Derbyshire.pnn.police.uk or DRCT@Derbyshire.pnn.police.uk