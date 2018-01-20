Heavy snow falls in Derbyshire - leading to road closures and crashes

Heavy snow has fallen across Derbyshire.

A Met Office yellow 'be prepared' alert for snow and ice in the county came into force at 6am and ends at 6pm.

Four main roads are currently closed - the A57 Snake Pass, the A537 Cat and Fiddle, the A53 Leek Road and the A6024 Holme Moss.

Derbyshire County Council said in its latest update: "Driving conditions are extremely difficult across high routes in Derbyshire after very heavy snow storms.

"We're advising people only to make journeys in these areas if they're essential.

"Gritters and ploughs are working to clear primary routes, but the snow is continuing to fall and making it difficult.

"The snow is expected to stop - turning to rain - as temperatures rise during the afternoon."

According to the emergency services, there have been several crashes across the county and people are being urged to take extra care if they have to travel.