Heavy showers and thunder set for East Midlands today

Here is the weather forecast for East Midlands on Monday, August 13.

According to the Met Office, it will be rather cloudy at times, but with occasional warm sunny spells breaking through. Showers will develop, these turning heavy with thunder, and sometimes prolonged. Winds mainly light or moderate. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Thunderstorms could hit the region today.

Tonight most showers will die away during the evening to leave a largely dry night with broken cloud. Some mist and fog is possible over Derbyshire hills. Winds will be light. Minimum temperature 14 °C.