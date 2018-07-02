Heatwave brings welcome boost for Derbyshire firms and attractions

Businesses and attractions in Derbyshire are enjoying a welcome boost thanks to the ongoing heatwave.

For the second consecutive week, temperatures have been reaching the mid to high 20sC across the county – and the hot, dry and sunny weather looks set to continue.

Claire Macgregor soaks up the sun with friend Lauren Shakespeare. All pictures taken by Anne Shelley in Chesterfield.

George Foy, assistant manager of Hathersage Swimming Pool, said visitor numbers were ‘phenomenal’ at the moment.

“We’ve had 400 people a day - definitely up on this time last year - with queues for every session,” he added.

“It’s been difficult keeping up with demand, to be honest with you.”

Gulliver’s, which has a theme park in Matlock Bath, is celebrating a record-breaking 30 per cent increase in guests attending over any other year in its history.

Rory Forbes enjoying the heatwave.

Frederick’s of Chesterfield reported it was ‘definitely selling more ice cream than normal’ as residents find ways to stay cool.

Meanwhile, gritters - a sight more usually associated with winter - have been dispatched to treat roads as the county bakes.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “Don’t be surprised if you spot a griter out and about - the heat hasn’t gone to our heads!

“They’re putting dust on sticky roads to help them cope with the hot weather.”

Rehydration is the name of the game for Oliver Bailey while out in the searing heat.

Severn Trent Water described demand as ‘really high’.

A spokesperson said the company was producing millions of extra litres of water and added: “We’re asking customers to be careful with their water and for now avoid using the garden sprinkler or hosepipe.”

According to the latest forecast from the Met Office, high pressure is expected to bring largely fine weather for most of July - and health officials are urging people to take precautions.

Dr Thomas Waite, of Public Health England, said: “It’s vitally important that we keep an eye on friends, family and neighbours who may be at risk.

Denver Henson catches some breeze on a merry-go-round.

“For others the best thing to do is avoid the sun during the hottest parts of the day, cary water with you when travelling and if going out to large events think what you can do to stay cool.

“It’s also worth remembering to think about keeping homes cool as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat of the day.”

On our Facebook page, we asked people if they were enjoying the heatwave - and there was a mixed response.

Andrew Blackbourn said: “Loving it. Wish every day was as hot as this.”

Jessica Towers said: “It’s not often we get lucky and have beautiful weather like this.”

But Karen Hancock said: “It’s not much fun working in this heat.”

Mick and Mandy Watson adopt different approaches to sunbathing.

Glenys Hancock added: “It’s too hot for me.”