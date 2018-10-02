Heartwarming scheme sees Langwith pupils visit care home every week

The week kicks off with a smile at Langwith Lodge care home thanks to a forward-thinking scheme that sees schoolchildren form friendships with elderly residents.

As part of Project Smile 12 pupils from Whaley Thorns Primary School visit the care home every Monday to ‘buddy up’ with residents and take part in fun activities such as crafts and games.

Teacher Annette Lupton said: “The project is aimed at improving the children’s social and emotional wellbeing as well as their language and communication.

“The benefits for the residents include improved mental health and wellbeing and social interaction and already the impact of this has been huge.

“Everyone gets so excited on a Monday and there are smiles all round.”

Pictures by Anne Shelley.