Heartbroken north Derbyshire mum desperate to find out how her much-loved daughter passed away

A heartbroken mum is still searching for answers into how her much-loved daughter passed away, after an inquest was held into her death.

Emily Mae Wilson, 19, who was born in Chesterfield, was found at her home on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, on July 28 this year.

An inquest was held into her death at Chesterfield Coroners' Court on Tuesday - but her family are no closer to finding out what happened because no medical cause of death could be reached.

Emily's mum, Dawn, told the court: "I just don't understand how she can die when she was so well."

The inquest heard that Emily, a student, had experienced some problems with eating and her weight in the past but had recovered and was making good progress.

Her mum said that Emily was proud of herself, as were all of her family, for overcoming these issues and she had used her experiences to help other people in similar situations.

"I think it is really important to remember that she had recovered from all of that," Dawn said.

"She was very proud of herself.

"She was doing everything right."

Dr Danesh Taraporewalla, who carried out a post mortem, told the court that all the results from tests were normal and there was absolutely nothing which gave any indication of what may have caused Emily's death.

He said: "As we cannot identify anything, I am sorry to say this but we do not have anything to suggest what the cause of death would be. There is nothing that we can pinpoint. There are some cases which we just do not know."

Coroner Peter Nieto said: "I am not able to give a reason to how Emily died and why she died. I am wholly dependent on the post mortem but there is nothing identified of a likely cause of death.

"I had wondered whether the problems she had years back might have been a cause but that was not the case."

Addressing the family, Mr Nieto, added: "I usually say I hope this inquest has been a help but I am not sure this is the case for you."

The medical cause of death was recorded as unascertainable.

Mr Nieto recorded an open verdict conclusion.