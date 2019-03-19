Heartbreak as faithful Derbyshire police dog passes away

Not all heroes wear capes and not all of them, in fact, are human- not if Munro the police dog was anything to go by.

The loyal canine served with Derbyshire Police from 2008-2014 before retiring due to arthritis.

He served Derbyshire Police for six years.

Sadly, he died on Monday (March 18) aged 11, leaving his owners and former police colleagues heartbroken.

Derbyshire Dog Section tweeted: "It is with a heavy heart that today we said goodbye to Ret’d PD Muro aged 11.

"Our thoughts are with his family Dave & Jenny. Thank you for your service."