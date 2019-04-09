Loving couple’s dream wedding at Ashgate Hospicecare after heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

A loving dad enjoyed a dream wedding to his partner at a Chesterfield hospice just days before he passed away.

Gavin Parkes, 39, and his partner, Lori, of Pilsley, were married at Ashgate Hospicecare with help from the hospice team and the generous support of local businesses.

Gavin was diagnosed with bladder cancer just before Christmas last year, only months after Lori gave birth to their son, Fletcher.

Earlier this year, they received the devastating news that Gavin had a particularly aggressive form of bladder cancer – very rare in somebody of his age – and that it was incurable.

The couple had planned to get married last summer but Gavin’s condition took a turn for the worse and so he was brought onto the ward at Ashgate Hospicecare for around the clock specialist care.

While on the ward, Lori expressed their wish to get married to one of the hospice chaplains, who then rallied the staff to organise Gavin and Lori’s dream wedding in just a day-and-a-half.

Gavin described his wedding as ‘an amazing day’ before he sadly passed away on April 4.

After their wedding, the couple had decided to raise money for the hospice so that more patients can receive the care they need and fulfil their dying wishes.

Lori said: “The wedding was incredible and we had an absolutely amazing day. Everything that the businesses donated was exactly what I would have chosen for our wedding. Having it in the new sunroom meant that we felt a million miles away from a clinical environment. It was simply beautiful and we will all cherish our memories from that day. The hospice have helped us so much, not just with the wedding, but with Gavin’s care both on the ward and at home. All we want is for more people to be able to receive such a high level of care when they need it.”

Cottam Carriages transported the bride in a vintage, classic car, while RW Photography filmed their wedding video and DC Live Photography took professional photos. Sarah and Hannah from The Makeup Studio did Lori’s makeup and Hair by Olivia James styled the bride’s, hair.

To donate, visit Lori’s JustGiving page