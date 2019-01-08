Derbyshire slimmer sisters shed impressive 23 stone between them

These Derbyshire sisters are doing it for themselves- and kicking off the New Year on a much slimmer note after losing 23 stone between them.

Carol Preston, Barbara Heather, Denise Jackson and Sue Canning are stepping out transformed for 2019 thanks to a successful stint at Slimming World.

Doe Lea Slimming World consultant, Cathy Ratcliffe, centre, with her four star performers, from left, Denise Jackson, Barbara Heather, Susan Canning and Carol Preston.

Barbara, Denise and Sue have discovered a ‘new lease of life’ after dropping 13 stone between them while attending sessions at the Doe Lea Resource Centre.

But in the weight loss stakes it’s Carol that takes, or rather doesn’t take, the cake- after shedding ten stone in just under two years.

Carol was suffering with joint pain due to her weight, but said the final straw came when her grandson, Alfie, told her he was worried he was going to lose her just as he’d lost his beloved pet dog.

Carol said: “There is no beating round the bush with Alfie- he told me I was old and fat! I had no confidence at all.

“On the day of my first group session, in January 2017, I was so nervous that I threw up. But I went for it and got weighed. I was 21 stone 1lbs- I was mortified and went home and cried.

“But soon I was eating more than I ever had before and losing weight. I never used to eat breakfast or lunch, then I’d binge in the evenings. With Slimming World I eat three healthy, meals a day, which was a struggle at first.”

The new slender Carol enjoys regular trips to the park with Alfie and is working a job she loves as a barmaid again for the first time in 21 years.

“I’d say to anyone who wants to take the plunge but is afraid to- just do it.

“The Slimming World groups are amazing- they become like your family, we have such a laugh.

“It could change your life, it did mine.”

Cathy Ratcliffe, the Doe Lea and Glapwell Slimming World consultant, said: “In our group, we all share experience which keeps us focused and more determined to reach target and make a lifestyle change.

“My members don’t feel ashamed, judged, or self-conscious in any way because they know we are all on the same journey.”

