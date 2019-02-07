Chesterfield's best GP surgeries for making an appointment according to their patients

Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Chesterfield area surgeries (ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey) who were most satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries. To see the worst surgeries in Chesterfield CLICK HERE



Dr Gordon Jones, Milken Lane, Ashover. 96.90% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. 93.60% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

Dr Palmer & Gardener: Renishaw Surgery, Abbey Place, Renishaw. 91.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

St Lawrence Road Surgery, St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield. 89.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment

