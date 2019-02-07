Chesterfield's best GP surgeries for making an appointment according to their patients
Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions about their experience on behalf of the NHS in March 2018, including how they rated the surgery where they are registered.
Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the Chesterfield area surgeries (ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey) who were most satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries.
Dr Gordon Jones, Milken Lane, Ashover. 96.90% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.