Health warning issued as heatwave hits the UK

A level 2 alert has been issued by the Met Office and Public Health England as a heatwave hits the country.

The alert, which is in force from today (Tuesday) to Thursday, says there is an '80 per cent probability of heatwave conditions between 0900 on Tuesday and 1800 on Thursday in parts of England.'

It warns that heatwaves can be dangerous, especially for the very young or very old, or those with chronic diseases.

A level two yellow warning - alert and readiness - is triggered whenever the risk is 60 per cent or above for threshold temperatures being reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night. In the East Midlands, the threshold temperature is 30°c during the day and 15°c at night.

The alert states: "Dry and sunny weather will lead to temperatures gradually trending upwards during the coming week.

"By Tuesday, isolated spots in the North and West are likely to see temperatures exceeding their thresholds.

"Whilst very warm or hot weather is also expected in the other regions, temperatures are currently not expected to reach thresholds in these locations until at least Thursday."

The alert means social and healthcare services will now work together to ensure readiness and swift action to reduce harm from a potential heatwave.