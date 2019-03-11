Health and Safety Executive issues statement after cows slaughtered at Derbyshire farm

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued a further statement after Peak District farmers said they felt forced to slaughter their cattle.

Stephanie and Alex Birch, of Gorse Bank Farm in Baslow, had to slaughter half of their herd of 30 Highland cows and calves after a member of the public made a complaint to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE)

"Other people reported escaping attacks without serious injury at the same location"

However, the HSE has responded to the claim, saying three members of the public were injured.

A spokesman said: “HSE investigated concerns following a number of incidents where three members of the public were injured by cattle at Baslow, Derbyshire.

“In addition, other people reported escaping attacks without serious injury at the same location, an area popular with walkers and visitors of all ages.

“HSE worked with the owner of the cattle to resolve the issue. We provided a number of different suggested solutions and options. Ultimately the farmer made the decision to remove the cattle involved and replace them with another herd. HSE did not make this decision.

“At no point did HSE ask for or order the slaughter of cattle, nor was the farmer ever threatened with arrest.”

Although the HSE say they have not ordered the slaughter of cattle at this farm, Mr and Mrs Birch felt there was no other choice.

After the HSE suggested moving or segregating the cattle, Mr and Mrsh Birch felt that these were not viable options for a number of reasons including significant costs, planning consent challenges and time.

