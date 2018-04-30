Health and safety chiefs conclude probe after Chesterfield merry-go-round drama

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has completed its investigation after a 'terrible' incident involving a children's merry-go-round in Chesterfield town centre.

Three-year-old Marcus Lupike was riding the attraction opposite H&M at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre on Saturday, April 7, when the pretend fire engine he was travelling in became detached from the platform and ‘flew off’ in the direction of a young by-stander.

A loose bolt on the merry-go-round.

A HSE spokesman said this week: "HSE has concluded its investigation into the incident where a fire engine toy came detached from a fairground ride in Chesterfield.

"No one was injured in the incident and the ride was examined afterwards and found to be safe.

"HSE has asked the dutyholder to ensure that thorough daily checks are completed.

"We cannot comment further."

Agnese Lupike and her son Marcus.

Marcus's mother Agnese, of Spital Lane, Chesterfield, described the incident as 'terrible' and said: "This could have ended in tragedy - my son and the little girl could have been seriously injured."

The 31-year-old hailed a quick-thinking man who stepped in to catch the falling cab - saving both children from potentially serious injuries.

Agnese also voiced concern about the conduct of the ride’s operator following the incident, claiming he did not apologise nor did he ask how the children were.

She added: "All I'm looking for is an apology from him."

The Derbyshire Times has not been able to speak to the operator, who is a member of the Showmen's Guild, a group which exists to protect the interests of travelling showmen in the UK.

In a statement issued after the incident, the guild defended the operator.

"We can reassure you that while there was an unfortunate incident, this was not a common occurrence," the guild said.

"The operator is experienced and works in accordance with the strict safety procedures that are laid down and incidents like this are extremely rare."

READ MORE: Little Marcus smiling despite 'terrible' incident on ride in Chesterfield town centre



READ MORE: Group issues statement after incident in Chesterfield town centre