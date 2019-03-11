Headstones damaged as strong winds pull down tree at Chesterfield cemetery

Strong winds have pulled down a tree at Hasland cemetery - damaging headstones.

David Allen sent the Derbyshire Times these pictures this morning.

The scene at Hasland cemetery this morning. Picture submitted by David Allen.

David said: "Luckily the tree missed my family headstone by five yards but it sadly damaged other headstones."

He said he could see 'a couple' of damaged headstones but there 'could be more'.

It was windy in Chesterfield over the weekend and the Met Office this morning named its third storm of the year, Storm Gareth, which will bring winds of up to 65mph to parts of Britain from Tuesday through to Friday.