'He's had those few months' - Allen on Shaw, Jalal and Chesterfield's basic errors

Martin Allen had little to say about one of his player's in today's press conference, but what he did say spoke volumes.

The Chesterfield boss was asked about the progression of striker Lee Shaw, signed from Grantham in the summer.

Lee Shaw, right, 'has had his few months' to get up to speed according to his boss

When the frontman arrived, Allen said it would take him a couple of months to get up to speed.

To date, Shaw has played 54 minutes of the season and is yet to score a goal.

In response to a Derbyshire Times question about the 24-year-old Allen simply replied: "He's had those few months."

A follow up question about the likelihood of seeing Shaw in action soon was met with the response: "I said it'll take a few months and he's now had those few months."

And after being quizzed on the fitness of Curtis Weston, Allen said the midfielder was fine, before reiterating again: "Lee Shaw has had his few months."

Whether he was suggesting that now is the time for Shaw to deliver or that he doesn't believe the player has progressed, appears to be open to interpretation.