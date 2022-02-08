Hazardous materials officers and fire crews called to Chesterfield incident

Fire crews, paramedics and hazardous materials officers have been called to an incident in Chesterfield today.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:27 pm

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that firefighters were joined by environmental teams after ‘a small release’ of a substance at Burley Close, off Storforth Lane, Chesterfield, at about 11.30am.

The service tweeted: “Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Staveley fire stations, hazardous materials and environmental protection advisors attended Burley Close, off Storforth Lane, Chesterfield, to a small release.

"The leak was isolated and East Midlands Ambulance Service carried out precautionary check.”

Fire crews, paramedics and hazardous materials officers have been called to an incident in Chesterfield today. Image for illustration only.

