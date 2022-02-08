Hazardous materials officers and fire crews called to Chesterfield incident
Fire crews, paramedics and hazardous materials officers have been called to an incident in Chesterfield today.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:27 pm
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that firefighters were joined by environmental teams after ‘a small release’ of a substance at Burley Close, off Storforth Lane, Chesterfield, at about 11.30am.
The service tweeted: “Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Staveley fire stations, hazardous materials and environmental protection advisors attended Burley Close, off Storforth Lane, Chesterfield, to a small release.
"The leak was isolated and East Midlands Ambulance Service carried out precautionary check.”