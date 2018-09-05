Have you seen stolen Corsa parked up in Amber Valley?

Police are seeking help in finding a car stolen from a house in Heanor.

The white Vauxhall Corsa was taken after a burglar forced a window open at a property in Wilmot Street and took a handbag containing the keys.

The handbag was later found dumped on the floor but the Corsa has not yet been found.

A Police spokesman said: “We think it might still be in the area and that the offenders may have parked it up somewhere.

“We’re now appealing to people who might have seen a white Corsa parked where it isn’t normally.

“It has a registration with beginning in YA08, and was taken overnight between August 30 and 31.

“If you have seen it since then or have any information on where the vehicle could be, call us on 101 and quote reference 18000414732.”