Have you seen stolen camper van?

Derbyshire Police are releasing images of a camper van which was stolen from a village near Grindleford.

The vehicle, a silver Ford Nugget, was taken from Padley Hill, Nether Padley, sometime between 5pm on Sunday, January 21, and 1am on Monday, January 22.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or that could help us trace this vehicle, should call PC Paul Gamble on 101, quoting reference 18000033247, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.