Have you seen Rachel?

Concerns are growing for a missing woman last seen in the Ripley and Belper areas..

Rachel Richards was last seen on Monday, May 7 at 3pm in the Uttoxeter Road area of Derby.

Rachel is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with very long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink scarf, grey/blue trainers, black leggings and a beige long sleeved top.

She has possibly been seen in the Ripley, Belper and Nottingham areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 684 of May 7.