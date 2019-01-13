Have you seen missing Swadlincote man?

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to find James Turner, who went missing from his home in Swadlincote last night (Saturday January 12).

The 43-year-old left his home at about 8pm last night and did not tell family where he was going.

James Turner, aged 43

Police say they are 'growing concerned' for James, who is described as white, about 6ft 1ins, and has a bald head.

James was last seen wearing a checked shirt, jeans, tan boots and possibly an anorak-style coat.

James also has links to the Ashby area.

Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts should call 101, quoting incident 1199 of Saturday, January 12.