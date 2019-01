Police have released an image of missing woman Katie Stones.

The 24-year-old lives in Ridgeway in Derbyshire but works and has connections in Sheffield.

She was last seen at the Bungalow and Bears pub in Sheffield on Thursday evening but has not been seen since and has not returned home.

She is white, about 5ft 4ins, of slim build and with dyed red hair.

She wears large glasses with a black frame

Anyone who can help should call police immediately on 101, quoting incident 1270 of January 11.