Derbyshire Police are appealing for help find a man who last seen in Chesterfield.

James Skowronski was last seen at Chesterfield Royal Hospital at around 7am this morning (Sunday, October 21).

James Skowronski

The 31-year-old is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall with a stubbly beard. He was wearing a beige top, jeans and a flat cap.

Anyone that has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 288 of October 21.