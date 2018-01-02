Have you seen missing Derbyshire 14-year-old?

Derbyshire police say they are 'concerned for the safety' of 14-year-old from Derbyshire.

Que Smith has been missing from his home on Burton Road in Derby since around 10.20pm on Wednesday, December 27.

Que is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black Adidas hoody with skinny black joggers and black Nike trainers.

He has links to Staffordshire and Northamptonshire and we have reason to believe he may have spent time in the Coventry area.

If you have information on Que’s whereabouts or if you can help officers locate him, please call 101 quoting reference 815 of December 27.