Have you seen missing Chesterfield man Matthew

Police are concerned for the safety of a Newbold man reported missing

f Matthew Tilley who was reported missing from his home in Newbold yesterday (Tuesday 22 October).

Matthew, who is 31, was last seen on Friday 11 October at around 3pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build, with dark brown hair. Though it is thought he may have recently dyed his hair blonde.

If you have seen Matthew, or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 345 of 22 October.