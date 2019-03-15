Have you seen missing 84-year-old Erewash man?

Police are concerned for the safety of missing 84-year-old Sandiacre man Gilroy Tenant.

According to Derbyshire Constabulary, Gilroy was last seen this morning (March 15) at around 7am in Sandiacre and it is believed he has caught a bus soon after.

Gilroy Tenant.

The last information that officers have is that Gilroy may have been in the Chesterfield area this morning; however, he could have travelled further since.

Gilroy is described as tall, with grey, balding hair. He was last seen wearing a cream jacket and cream trousers and walks with the aid of a frame.

Anyone who may have seen Gilroy is asked to call Derbyshire police immediately on the 101 number with reference 132-150319.