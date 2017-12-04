Hathersage schoolgirl Sylvie Long scoops art prize

A six-year-old schoolgirl has won first prize in an NHS-run art competition on the theme of healthy eating and exercise.

Sylvie Long, of Hathersage St Michael’s Church of England (Aided) Primary School earned her school £100 in high street vouchers and a £10 voucher for herself.

Her drawing was voted into first place in the schools competition (younger age group) run by Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust.

Sylvie’s winning design was chosen by NHS staff and members of the public at the trust’s annual members’ meeting after more than 400 entries were submitted by schools across Derbyshire during the trust’s first ever NHS Community Week. The competition was designed to encourage youngsters to think about activities and foods that can help everyone be healthy.

Prem Singh, chairman of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, attended an assembly at the Hathersage school to thank pupils for taking part in the competition and to present Sylvie and head teacher Fiona Jackson with the voucher prizes. Mrs Jackson said: “Sylvie will work with the school council to decide how the vouchers should be spent to benefit all of our school family in a health promoting way.”