Happy 100th birthday to sweet-toothed May

Eating well and having lots of sugar in your tea are the secrets to a long life, according to 100-year-old May Rodgers.

May, a resident of Hill House nursing home in Clay Cross, celebrated reaching the milestone age last Thursday with a party.

Born in Huthwaite, she was one of 11 children.

After leaving school, May went into service and worked at a lace factory in Derby.

She married John Rodgers - also known as Jack - in 1936.

May has six children, 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Over the years, she enjoyed listening to music, watching television soaps and gardening.

Anne Storer, her daughter, said: "We'd like to thank everyone who made her day so wonderful.

"The staff at Hill House are fantastic."