"Am I 100? I feel amazing!"

So said Ruby Elliot when asked how she was on her milestone birthday last Thursday.

Ruby Elliott celebrates her milestone birthday at the Old Vicarage Care Home. Picture by Jason Chadwick.

Ruby, a resident of the Old Vicarage Care Home in Clay Cross, was born and bred in the town.

She worked at the Robinson factory in Chesterfield and, during the war years, lived in Worcester for a short spell where was employed in a munitions factory making bullet casings.

Ruby met and married her love Fred Elliot in 1947. Their daughter Catherine was born the following year. They lived happily together back in Clay Cross.

To mark Ruby’s birthday, the Old Vicarage Care Home - where she has lived for two years - hosted a special tea party complete with some of her favourite treats and a visit from some of her family and friends.

Home manager Karen Betts said: "From all of us at the Old Vicarage, I'd like to wish Ruby a very happy 100th birthday.

"Ruby is a lovely, happy and friendly lady.

"She is always keen to join in our activities from flower arranging to singing.

"She is simply a delight to know."

Dave Lock, managing director of Adept Care Homes, which owns the Old Vicarage, added: "It's really quite wonderful to be celebrating a centenarian birthday at the Old Vicarage.

"It's these kind of events which help us meet our aim of being a superb place to live or work.

"It's great to hear about Ruby's life history and I'm sure she’s got more than a few stories she's yet to share with our team."