Guinea pigs abandoned in Derbyshire woodland

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two guinea pigs were found abandoned in woodland in Derbyshire.

RSPCA inspector Mick Darling was called to a layby on the A619 off Bakewell Road, Baslow on Friday after a man pulled over onto the side of the road and spotted two guinea pigs running amongst the undergrowth.

They were found abandoned in woodland on Friday.

Inspector Darling said: “Guinea pigs are found on the grassy plains of South America so it is a bit of a shock to find them roaming through the undergrowth in Derbyshire!

“These two have obviously been pets who have either escaped or sadly been abandoned when they were no longer wanted.

“Unfortunately, it’s a sight we see all too often but I’m glad that on this occasion we were able to find the little critters, catch them and take them to a place of safety.”

The guinea pigs - a ginger and white female and a black and white female - were huddled in the undergrowth but inspector Darling and a colleague were able to catch them and taken them to the charity’s Chesterfield & North Derbyshire branch.

They’ve now been named Buttercup and Pixie and staff believe they are around a year old.

If the guinea pigs are not claimed then they will be rehomed.

Inspector Darling said: “Anything could have happened to this vulnerable pair who could have easily been attacked by another animal or succumbed to the cold, wintry weather.

“If anyone knows what may have happened to them or where they’ve come from then I’d urge them to get in touch with our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”