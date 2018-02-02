Grr-eat result for Barlborough Bears

Barlborough Bears set the bar high with sensational results at the ICC Northern Cheer and Dance Championships held in Blackpool.

It was their first competition of the season and they did not disappoint! The training paid off and the team respectively received top three spots and are bid winners in several categories. Bid winners are only picked by the judges at the event which means they have a bid to enter the battle of the champions in 2019.

The Bears’ results were as follows:

Mini level 1 cheer division(Nandi) 4th

Youth level 1 cheer division(Kodiak)3rd and Bid Winners

Junior level 2 Cheer division(Gobi)4th

Level 3 CoEd cheer division (Extreme) 3rd and Bid Winners

Mini Hiphop ( Marsican) 3rd

Youth Hiphop ( Claw) 4th

Youth Hiphop ( Roar) 3rd

Mini Jazz 1st and Bid Winners

Youth Jazz 1st

Elite Jazz 1st and Bid Winners

These were fantastic results all round for team bears in some very large divisions!

If you would like to know more and join Barlborough Bears, contact the head coach Adele on 07709470650, or visit the Facebook page Barlborough Bears or Instagram- Barlboroughbears